Meeting spotlights province’s problems

Last month, Mr Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, chaired a meeting on problems facing Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Also present during the discussions were Governor Panlop Singhaseni and representatives from relevant government agencies, the private sector and the local chapters of chambers of commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries. The governor brought the meeting up to date on the main issues facing the province:

Waste pollution: All 21 local government agencies have chosen the Central Waste Management Centre in Pranburi Sub-district to serve as the province’s main waste disposal facility. Currently, an average of 280 tons of waste needs to be disposed of on a daily basis. Enforcement of the reform of local fishery sectors: The promulgation of the 2015 and 2017 royal decrees for the fishing industries has seriously hurt local fishing operators, forcing them to spend more on boat maintenance and fishing equipment as well as pay higher wages. Operators have urged the government to promptly resolve the matter. Labour impact from the Covid-19 pandemic: Local operators employ a considerable number of foreign migrant workers but labour shortages remain a problem in the fishing, farming (palm and rubber) and industrial sectors.

Productions had been halted due to pandemic-induced border closures and were expected to resume in November. If the affected industries are unable to bring foreign workers back in by the end of the year, the province will suffer labour shortages to the tune of hundreds of workers. The Agriculture Minister said the government would address the labour problems as soon as possible.

However, a firm timeline was not offered, given uncertainties surrounding the availability of effective Covid-19 vaccines. Given the persistence of the pandemic in many parts of the world, the government has urged the public not to let their guard down and instructed local government agencies everywhere, including in Prachuap Khiri Khan, to maintain strict public health measures.

The Prime Minister has also stressed that any new surge of infections would complicate the country’s economic recovery and further endangers people’s livelihoods.

