Memorial day to honour Hua Hin boxing legend Pone Kingpetch

Hua Hin Sports Development Association and Hua Hin Municipality are hosting a “Remembrance Day for Thai fighting legend Pone Kingpetch” on April 16, 2022.

The event will take place at Pone Kingpetch Park, the park next to the municipal offices and where the statue of Pone Kingpetcch is located. There will be a memorial event at 9am, with an evening event starting at 7pm.

The event will feature a seven-pair Thai boxing competition, as well as Wai Kru Muay Thai bouts and displays.

Pone Kingpetch, also went by the name of Mana Seedokbuab, was a professional Thai boxer and three time world flyweight champion, who was known for his ferocious jab.

He became Thailand’s first world boxing champion on April 16th 1960 when he defeated Pascual Pérez of Argentina at Lumphini Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for the world flyweight championship.

He later lost the title to Fighting Harada of Japan on October 10th, 1962. Pone Kingpetch regained the world championship after defeating Harada on January 12th, 1963 before losing it to Hiroyuki Ebihara.

He won the title for the last time when he defeated Ebihara on January 23rd, 1964.

In April, 1965, Kingpetch lost the flyweight championship after defeat to Salvatore Burruni in unanimous decision in the fight which took place at Palazzetto dello Sport, Roma.

Almost one year later he lost by split decision to Baby Lorona in Bangkok. His last professional fight was in April 1966, defeating fellow Thai Kumanthong Yontarakit by KO in Phuket. He retired later that year.

Kingpetch died on March 31st, 1982 aged 47 from pneumonia and heart failure.

Every year Hua Hin Municipality organises an event in memory of Hua Hin native Pone Kingpetch.

