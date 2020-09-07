Migrant arrested for gun smuggling

Police and soldiers arrested last month a Myanmar man on charges of smuggling arms into the country through the border at Khao Chai Rat in Chumphon Province.

Local residents alerted Board Patrol Police that a migrant was smuggling illegal goods through rubber plantations into the country.

Police arrested 30-year-old Yodrak A-you who is in possession of 407 bullets in a sack. Yodrak later admitted that there were more guns buried underground and three M1918 automatic rifles were found buried at a ridge.

According to police, Yodrak said he intended to sell the weapons to Kiti Promthong who lives in Bangsaphan District. Police then attempted to lure Kiti to a rendezvous point but have escaped and left the sack containing a Colt M16 rifle and bullets.

