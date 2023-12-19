Mike’s Tropical Tech YouTube channel wraps up drone series on Hua Hin’s new train station and dual track line

After documenting the development of Hua Hin’s new train station and dual track train line for over two years, Mike’s Tropical Tech YouTube channel has concluded its popular drone series.

The series’ final episode coincides with the much-anticipated opening of the train station, a significant milestone in Thailand’s transportation infrastructure development.

The project marked a substantial leap for Thailand’s railway system, transitioning from a single track system to an advanced dual track network. The new Hua Hin train station, part of this expansive project, opened its doors to the public on December 11.

Mike, the creator behind Mike’s Tropical Tech, started documenting the construction process in early 2021, offering monthly aerial insights into the progress.

His drone footage, and later that take by his friend Geoff captured the development of the Hua Hin station, additional ground level tracks, elevated sections, new bridges, and the elimination of ground level crossings for improved safety.

Despite the absence Jeff on the grand opening day, the channel partnered with Hua Hin Today to present comprehensive coverage of the event.

The collaboration included exclusive images and videos from Hua Hin Today, capturing the moments leading up to the grand opening. In his latest video, Mike also shared a unique conductor’s view, showcasing a train’s journey into the new station from the south.

While this marks the end of the regular monthly drone series, Mike hinted at future sporadic updates. These would focus on developments such as the promised North-South road parallel to the train tracks and other significant changes in the area. Mike encourages viewers to suggest potential subjects for future drone videos.

Mike anticipates returning in 2024 to experience the fully operational system firsthand.

For anyone interesting in the construction of the new Hua Hin Train Station, you should go back and revisit the excellent drone videos featured on the Mike’s YouTube channel.

comments