Ministry of Public Health proposes suspension of Test & Go to Jan 31

Thailand’s Ministry of Public will propose extending the suspension of the Test & Go scheme until January 31.

Speaking to Thai language daily Matichon on Monday (Jan 3), Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health said the ministry will propose suspending Test & Go until at least the end of the month in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Furthermore, Mr Anutin said that anyone who had registered for Test & Go would be required to enter Thailand before Jan 10 if they wanted to visit without being required to quarantine.

After Jan 10, people would only be able to enter Thailand via the Phuket Sandbox, Mr Anutin said.

Those entering Thailand via the Phuket Sandbox, while not required to be quarantined in a hotel room, they are required to remain on Phuket for a period of seven days and having had a negative RT-PCT test on day 6 of their stay before they can leave the island.

Thailand had launched its Test & Go scheme in November in order to allow fully vaccinated people to visit Thailand without needing to quarantine.

The scheme had been seen as the first step in Thailand kick starting its tourism recovery.

Hua Hin and Cha Am were two of the destinations in Thailand able to benefit for the scheme.

However, Test & Go was suspended last month as a precaution against omicron.

Following the suspension, people already registered in the system were able to still visit Thailand without needing to quarantine, but the system was closed for new applications.

Following Mr Anutin’s comments on Monday, the proposal by the Ministry of Public would see Test & Go suspended until Jan 31.

Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is set to consider the proposal at a meeting due to be held on Jan 4.

comments