Miss Grand Sam Roi Yot 2024 Announced: Contestants to vie for over 2 million baht prize

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has announced the Miss Grand Sam Roi Yot 2024 contest, a precursor to the Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024, with contestants competing for a grand prize total exceeding 2 million Baht.

The announcement was made at a press conference on December 17, 2023, held at the Im-Oak Im-Jai restaurant in the Sam Roi Yot District. The event was attended Abu Mr. Kittipong Sukhaphakorn, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Achawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan office, Lt. Niti Netrasawang, Mayor of Sam Roi Yot Subdistrict, and others.

Miss Grand Samut Prakan 2024, “Nong Punch” Jensita Aramkham, and a host of others also attended.

Mr. Phatiya Nimnoi, the licensee of Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024, outlined the primary objectives of the event.

It aims not only to identify the most beautiful women but also to showcase their talents and intellect.

The crowning event, scheduled for January 20, 2027, at the BluPort Shopping Center in Hua Hin, promises to be a grand affair.

The winner will not only receive a diamond crown, a trophy, and a sash but also cash prizes and gift vouchers, cumulatively worth over 2 million Baht.

This victory would lead her to represent Prachuap Khiri Khan in the Miss Grand Thailand 2024: Unforgettable contest, spanning from March 3 to April 6, 2027, in Bangkok.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanant highlighted the significance of the event in promoting Sam Roi Yot’s tourism and cultural image. He emphasized how this contest is more than just a beauty pageant; it’s a platform that recognizes and celebrates women as pivotal contributors to society. The Miss Grand Sam Roi Yot pageant aims to empower women, giving them a voice to showcase their knowledge, skills, and opinions, thereby contributing positively to their local communities.

The event is expected to draw nationwide attention, promoting the diverse attributes of Sam Roi Yot and propelling its participants to national and potentially global acclaim. Mr. Archawan expressed his confidence in the positive impact this event will have on the district’s image and its contribution to the province’s pride and fame.

