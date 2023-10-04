Miss Universe Thailand 2023, Anntonia Porsild, Awarded Full Master’s Scholarship at Stamford International University

Congratulations to Ms. Anntonia Porsild (Miss Universe Thailand 2023) on receiving a scholarship for her Master’s degree at Stamford International University

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, at Stamford International University, Rama 9 Campus in Bangkok, Ms. Anntonia Porsild (Ann), the titleholder of Miss Universe Thailand 2023 (MUT2023), received a full scholarship for her Master’s degree (100% scholarship) from Dr. Apitep Saekow, the Acting President of Stamford International University.

The event was attended by executives of the TPN Global Company, Stamford executives, university staff, Thai and international students, as well as alumni. They all gathered to extend their huge congratulations. Furthermore, the university organized this event to celebrate Ms. Anntonia Porsild’s incredible success in winning the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 competition and to provide immense encouragement as she prepares to compete on the global stage at Miss Universe 2023, which is scheduled to be held in November 2023.

During the event held for Anntonia, she inspired the audience about her personal perspectives of how anyone can achieve success, by stating that: “Everyone can achieve success, and it doesn’t have to be like anyone else’s, but it should be their own version of success.”

In conclusion, she told all Thai people that as the representative of Thailand in the Miss Universe competition being held on November 18, 2023, in El Salvador, that she will be dedicated and do her best, and she hopes that everyone will cheer and support her.

Ms. Anntonia Porsild successfully completed her undergraduate education, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts, with a major in Advertising and Public Relations (International Program) in the academic year of 2022 from Stamford International University.

While studying, Ms. Anntonia Porsild also held the titles of Miss Supranational Thailand 2019 and Miss Supranational 2019. She was an exemplary student, demonstrating outstanding academic performance and exemplary conduct.

She showed great dedication and excelled in both her academic studies and her extracurricular activities. The university commended her for her amazing success in every aspect and wished her even greater achievements in the future.

