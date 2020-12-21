Monitoring Covid checkpoints

20 Dec, HUA HIN – Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Mr Pallop Singha Sanseni together with related government agencies including public health, police and volunteers of Petchkasem Foundation Hua Hin visited the Covid checkpoint at the Cha-am – Pranburi Bypass road near the Petchkasem Foundation Rescue centre to monitor the safety health measures and inspection procedures conducted by the authorities.

All vehicles are required to stop for inspection and passengers are subjected for temperature check. Everyone will be required to wear masks at all times whilst passengers travelling from Samut Sakhon province are required to submit their contact information for tracking purposes in case of an emergency.

The governor admits his grave concern over the cause for recent Covid-19 surge in Samut Sakhon were mostly from migrant workers as Prachuap province has many migrant workers from Myanmar as well. The municipality is maximizing their efforts in preventing the spread of the virus and all public health personnel are put on alert.

Source: Prachuap Post

