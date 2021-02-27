Monk’s quarter caught fire

26 FEB. BON KAI, HUA HIN – A monk’s dormitory inside Khao Phithak Temple in Bon Kai caught fire on Friday evening as fire fighters rushed to the scene and put the blaze under control in time.

According to report, one of the temple’s abbots was helplessly putting out the fire using a water bucket while waiting for the Hua Hin Fire Brigade to arrive.

It took about 20 minutes for the authorities and volunteers from the Sawang Hua Hin Thammasathan Foundation to put the flame under control and prevented it from spreading to other cubicles.

Police said the fire was caused by candles burning on the altar left unattended inside the wooden dormitory and have destroyed several Buddha images and other personal belongings.

The preliminary damage was estimated at two hundred thousand baht. No one was injured during the incident.

Source: huahinsarn.com

comments