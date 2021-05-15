Monsoon Valley produces a great tasting wine this year

Many people might still not be aware that Thailand can grow grapes and make good-tasting wine, if so they should really pay a visit to the 700+ rai of land owned by Monsoon Valley Hua Hin Vineyard, a short drive West of the city centre in the foothills of the mountains.

They grow a wide variety of grapes and many have reached a very high international standard, being in the mountains but also close to potentially cooling sea breezes has been the perfect combination for Thai growing conditions, the quality of the soil in the area also contributes perfectly to adding a distinct flavour.

Monsoon Valley Vineyard grow many varieties including: Colombard, Chenin Blanc, Sangiovese Rondo and Shiraz, and this year they are very proud of the great tasting wine they have been able to produce and are very keen that more people should come along and try the wines for themselves. This year, like every year, Monsoon Valley invited tourists to visit during their harvest and to enjoy the activities such as grape picking competitions, learning traditional wine-making methods and the vineyard tour, although it was a bit late this year due to the coronavirus problem.

The atmosphere of this year’s grape harvest held from the 3rd-11th April was superb and those that visited left feeling very satisfied, hopefully many will have become regular drinkers of the produce. After the recent short closure for Covid-19 measure Monsoon Valley Hua Hin vineyard is again fully open for business and they are looking forward to welcoming you to visit them at the Sala Restaurant.

