Monsoon Valley Vineyard Fest: A celebration of wine and fun for the whole family

The picturesque Monsoon Valley Vineyard in Hua Hin is set to host its Vineyard Fest from August 11th to 13th, offering a delightful combination of grape-related activities, wine tasting, and a special charity dinner on Mother’s Day.

This three-day extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable experience for locals and tourists alike.

The Monsoon Valley Vineyard Fest is a fantastic opportunity for wine enthusiasts, families, and friends to come together and celebrate amidst the scenic surroundings of the vineyard.

Priced at an affordable THB 490 per person, attendees can partake in a range of exciting activities, including grape picking, grape stomping, and wine tasting.

These activities will commence daily at 10 am, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the charm of the vineyard while experiencing the joys of winemaking firsthand.

Families are encouraged to join in the festivities, with children aged 5 to 12 enjoying a half-price admission fee, and those below 5 years old entering for free.

The Vineyard Fest will also see Monsoon Valley put on a special charity dinner to raise money for local charity Jungle Aid.

Jungle Aid does excellent work helping to provide medical aid, education, support and micro-business opportunities to improve the lives of people living in remote locations throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan and beyond.

This exclusive event will be held on Saturday, August 12th, coinciding with Mother’s Day in Thailand.

As the sun sets over the vineyard, attendees will be treated to a night filled with entertainment in the form of opera singers and wine, with tenors and sopranos joining the evening.

The dinner will include two hours of free-flow Monsoon Valley wines, available for THB 2,500 net per person. Prior to the main event, participants can also engage in grape picking, grape stomping, and wine tasting, amplifying the enjoyment of this special occasion.

To ensure a hassle-free experience, a transfer shuttle bus service will be available from the Monsoon Valley Wine Bar, conveniently located in the heart of Hua Hin.

The round-trip shuttle is priced at THB 250 per person, providing ease of access to the vineyard and ensuring guests’ can conveniently travel to and from the event.

Guests attending the charity dinner on Mother’s Day event are requested to arrive at 4pm, with refreshments being served at 6:30pm.

At 7pm, the buffet will officially open, allowing attendees to savour an array of delectable dishes alongside their favourite Monsoon Valley wines.

For more information and bookings, interested individuals can reach out to the Monsoon Valley Vineyard Fest team at www.MonsoonValley.com or contact them directly via phone at +66 (0) 81 701 0222 or +66 (0) 81 701 0444.

