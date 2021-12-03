More hotels in Prachuap Khiri Khan awarded SHA+ safety certification

More hotels in Prachuap Khiri Khan have been awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA+) certification.

At an event held on Thursday (Dec 2) at Prachuap Khiri Khan City Hall, Mr. Sathien Charoen Rian, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, presided over the presentation of certificate for the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA+) and Green Hotel Certification.

The SHA+ certification was awarded to 21 enterprises in Prachuap Khiri Khan for passing the basic standards of hygiene and health safety, with 11 of the hotels presented with the certification on the day.

SHA Plus is an extension of the original SHA standard created by the Tourism Authority of Thailand as part of the COVID-19 control and safety measures to provide confidence amongst both Thai and foreign tourists and customers during their time in Thailand.

The main condition required to qualify for the SHA Plus certification is that 70% of the business’ staff need to have received COVID-19 vaccination and that the highest standards adhering to best practice safety and hygiene are in place.

In addition, the Green Health Hotel Award was presented to seven entrepreneurs in the province.

The “Environmentally Friendly Hotel (Green Hotel)” project aims to enhance the use of resources and energy of the hotel, and improve the standard of services to become more environmentally friendly.

comments