More Hua Hin students to receive lifesaving training to combat drowning deaths

In a move aimed at enhancing water safety and reducing drowning fatalities among children, Hua Hin Municipality has announced the next intstallment of a comprehensive Children’s Water Safety & Drowning Prevention program.

This initiative, set to begin in March 2024, aims to equip students with crucial lifesaving skills, including CPR and the use of Automatic External Defibrillators (AED).

The program’s inauguration meeting, held on January 31, 2024, was presided over by Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Hua Hin Municipality and the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin, with additional support from the Sawang Hua Hin Thammasathan Foundation.

Designed as a proactive measure to address the persistent issue of drowning among the youth, the program will focus on teaching swimming, CPR, and AED usage. The initial phase will target fifth-grade students, divided into three groups from various municipal schools, including Hua Hin Ban School Demonstration, Nong Kae Municipal School, Khao Tao Municipal School, Ban Takiab Municipal School, and Ban Samophrong Municipal School. Training sessions are scheduled to take place at the Greenway Hua Hin Resort’s swimming pool in Hin Lek Fai.

The curriculum not only aims to impart practical swimming skills but also seeks to instill a sense of responsibility and teamwork among participants, fostering a community of young individuals capable of performing good deeds, particularly in emergencies. Upon completion of the training, participants will be recognized with certificates and medals, underscoring their preparedness to act in water-related emergencies.

Reflecting on the program’s past success, the municipality highlighted the positive feedback received from the previous year’s participants, which included 120 students from Ban Bo Fai Municipal School and Khao Phitthak Municipal School. This encouraging response has bolstered the initiative’s objectives and underscored the community’s commitment to safeguarding its youth against the dangers of drowning.

