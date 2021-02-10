More Wastewater Machines for city

Thirty more wastewater-treatment machines were bought recently by the Hua Hin Public Utilities Bureau to add to its city wastewater treatment system.

Hua Hin Permanent Secretary Jirawat Pramanee last month conducted inspections of wastewater treatment facilities and other areas to monitor the installation of the new wastewater-treatment equipment.

The wastewater-treatment machines, each capable of treating 7,000 litres of water daily, have been installed at the Royal Initiative Canal, at the north side of Khao Noi community and some at Thung Yai Ung community.

Hua Hin Municipality expects more clean water to be readily pumped to community households after the installation of the new wastewater equipment.

By Visa Chimdee | Hua Hin Today

