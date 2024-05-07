Mother arrested in Prachuap following abuse and extortion allegations exposed by British husband

Police have arrested a Thai woman accused of abusing her 7-year-old daughter and using the child to extort money from the girl’s British father. Sudarat, whose last name has not been disclosed, was detained after a disturbing video was shared, showing her tying a cloth around the child’s neck and lifting her up, leaving the girl in distress.

Sudarat allegedly sent the video to her husband, Adrian, threatening to kill their daughter unless he sent her money. Disturbed by the repeated threats, Adrian, who lives in the UK, recorded the clip and shared it with his mother-in-law, Naree, who then forwarded it to a village committee member in Samut Prakan. The footage was eventually handed over to the media, prompting calls for help.

Investigators uncovered further audio clips revealing Sudarat forcing her daughter, “A”, to send voice messages to her father, begging for money and sobbing in distress. In these recordings, Sudarat can be heard threatening to harm her daughter if her demands weren’t met.

According to Somsri, a village committee member, Sudarat has a history of violence towards her children, which had recently escalated. Sudarat’s eldest son from her first marriage, 14-year-old “Y”, described his mother’s volatile behavior, noting that she frequently threatened “A” to secure money from their stepfather.

Sudarat was apprehended in Ao Noi in Prachuap Khiri Khan, where she was found with an unregistered 9 mm handgun and three methamphetamine pills. She was taken to Bang Pu Police Station, where she now faces charges related to child abuse and illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.

In the aftermath of the arrest, “A” was placed under the care of the Department of Social Development and Welfare. “Y” has also expressed fear of his mother due to her possession of the firearm and her frequent threats.

The village committee has contacted “A”‘s grandmother to discuss the children’s future, with one suggestion being to have Adrian adopt both children and take them to England. The grandmother expressed a willingness to consider this, though “A” reportedly only wishes to go if her grandmother can go with her.

Sudarat’s father, Sawai, maintained that his daughter did not wish to hurt her children but was struggling financially. He expressed a desire to have his granddaughter live with her grandparents while Sudarat receives treatment for her mental health.

comments