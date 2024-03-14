Mother demands justice after son’s death in hit-and-run allegedly involving German driver in Ban Krut

In a heartfelt plea for justice, Mrs. Aomruthai Krajanswang, a 42-year-old resident of Ban Krut in Prachuap Khiri Khan, has called attention to the death of her eldest son, Suphawis Krajanswang, 25, following a hit-and-run accident on March 8, 2024.

The alleged perpetrator, identified only as a German national, is accused of showing no remorse for the incident, prompting concerns about accountability and justice.

Suphawis, described by his mother as the “major pillar” of their family, was fatally struck by a Ford car while spending time near the beach at Ban Krut after a volleyball practice session.

His untimely death has left a void in the lives of his parents, who are both vendors at the local market. Known for his hard work, savings discipline, and friendly demeanor among customers, Suphawis’s loss is deeply felt within the local community.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Mrs. Aomruthai’s fears of the case going unresolved have grown, as the suspect has yet to make any moves towards acknowledging responsibility.

On March 11, Mrs. Aomruthai post a live video on Facebook to informing people about the situation.

The family, while respecting the legal process, insists on the importance of justice for Suphawis, whose sudden departure has shattered their foundation.

Police say their response to the incident has been swift, according to Superintendent Police Colonel Siri Rajraksa of the Thong Chai Police Station.

Efforts to confront the suspect began immediately following the accident, although initial attempts to make contact were hampered by the late hour and the suspect’s secured premises. Officers then questioned a 60-year-old German man the following morning, who has since denied involvement in the crash.

Despite testing within legal limits for alcohol at the time of questioning, the suspect faces charges of reckless driving causing death and failing to render aid. The police are awaiting further tests to determine blood alcohol content levels.

