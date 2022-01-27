Motorists travelling to Bangkok from Hua Hin face delays due to essential bridge maintenance

Motorists travelling to Bangkok from Hua Hin are being warned they could face months of delays due to essential bridge maintenance.

The work is being carried out on the intersection bridge at Wang Manao and will affect motorists travelling on Route No 4 on Petchkasem Road inbound to Bangkok.

Diversions will be in place while some of the work is being carried out.

For people travelling from Hua Hin (or indeed anywhere from the south) this is the bridge that motorists need to cross to join the main road into Bangkok at Samut Songkhram.

To get a better idea of where the bridge is located, motorists approaching the bridge can continue straight to Ratchaburi or keep left to go over the bridge to continue on the highway to Bangkok.

The bridge is identifiable by the large advertising billboards next to it. Once they have crossed over the bridge, motorists will see a PTT station and McDonald’s on their left hand side.

The maintenance work on the bridge is set to be carried out until 20 May 2022.

Motorists are advised to expect some disruption and allow extra time for their journey.

