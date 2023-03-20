Mukti: New Indian restaurant opens in Hua Hin to much acclaim

Mukti, the Sanskrit word for freedom or liberation, is also the name for the newest Indian restaurant to open in Hua Hin.

It is “an oasis of flavours”, located in the heart of Hin Lek Fai, the brainchild of the Karmakar family, whose matriarch Mala hails from the north-east of India, while her husband Manoj is of proud Bengali heritage.

Anyone who knows anything about Indian culture is aware of the primacy that food and hospitality play. As a girl, Mala spent much of her time not just mastering but absorbing the recipes from her mother and grandmother’s kitchens.

Great food is also a passion for Manoj, who is a whizz with a grill, and has dabbled in creating his own tandoor, so it is not surprising that their son Sid has now decided to build a career in the food industry after inheriting his parent’s joint passion.

And this new restaurant is clearly Sid’s “baby” though family and friends travelled from Hong Kong to be with him on opening night.

Sid completed his culinary school training at le Cordon Bleu in Melbourne, Australia but has now brought his skills and talents back to Asia and is ready to delight the residents of Hua Hin with Mukti, which delivers all they expect from an excellent Indian restaurant, and more.

The team has revamped the physical space of the restaurant, giving it a much greater warmth and colour than its previous occupier, in line with its family-oriented, casual dining aim.

He is supported by a superb team who are also trained to the highest standards. His fellow executive chef Hari is also Indian, with a wealth of experience in Northern India, including in 5 star hotels.

The 45 guests at the Grand Opening on Friday night, 17th March 2023, were treated to a superb meal which showcased the very best that Mukti has to offer.

Mukti proudly supports local producers by sourcing the best of local ingredients to team with traditional Indian spices and their own specialty blends to create tantalising aromatic dishes which delight the palate.

The stylishly-presented comfort food streaming from the kitchen gave opening night guests a perfect tasting experience, making them feel most welcome and at home. My favourite dish of the night was the Lamb Rogan Josh (though the texture of the samosa pastry gets it a close second) and my husband nominated the Prawn Curry. And in proud Indian tradition, no guest left without feeling totally replete.

Clearly, the name Mukti will soon be on the lips of food lovers all over Hua Hin.

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/AuNXEirBRLZPxrLCA

All photos: Siddharth Karmakar

