Music on the Move Project performs at new Hua Hin Railway Station

The new Hua Hin Railway Station on Saturday hosted a performance by the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music which brought its “Music on the Move” project to town.

The event was attended by Assistant Professor Dr. Anothai Nitipon, Acting Rector of the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music, and Ms. Bussaba Choksuchat, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin. Other distinguished guests included Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin/Cha Am Tourism Business Association, Ms. Lissa Uengheng, President of the Hua Hin District Cultural Council, and Mr. Pornchai Nusit, Hua Hin Railway Station Master.

The Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music, established in accordance with the wishes of Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana, is dedicated to developing classical music skills among Thai youth, aiming to meet international standards. The “Music on the Move” project is part of this mission, offering a music camp that focuses on developing chamber music skills. The project features instruction from international lecturers and aims to enhance public music performance skills, offering new musical experiences and exploring various artistic dimensions.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanant expressed his gratitude to the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music for organising the project. He highlighted the importance of chamber music performances by young musicians in Hua Hin, noting that such events promote skill development and performance experience. These performances also help reinforce Hua Hin’s image as a city of music tourism, contributing to both the economic value and the happiness of tourists.

The “Music on the Move” project continues its journey with a performance scheduled for July 14 at Mrigadayavan Palace in Cha Am. The event, titled “Visit the Palace, Listen to the Music,” will take place at 2:00 PM, offering another opportunity for the public to enjoy the talents of these young musicians.

