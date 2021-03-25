Must oblige with D-M-H-T-T measure policy

25th March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Hua Hin District Chief Mr Prayong Chanteng has informed people and entrepreneurs that activities in Songkran Festival must strictly follow the D-M-H-T-T measure policy.

To avoid exposure, the events should be organised in an open area with good ventilation to avoid holding activities in a small space or in an air-conditioned environment and to refrain from engaging in crowded activities.

Activities such as splashing water, concerts, smearing powders, and foam parties are banned.

For activities not included here, it is at the discretion of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee.

Emphasising and encouraging participants to wear masks all the time, and keeping a distance or avoid contact with other people.

Adequate temperature measurement and handwashing facilities have been installed for the participants, and to ask for cooperation for all participants to install the Thai-Chana and Mor-Chana application.

