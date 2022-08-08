Must see merit making event to take place at Huay Mongkol Temple this Saturday

A must see merit making event will be held at Wat Huay Mongkol in Thap Thai, Hua Hin this coming Saturday (Aug 13).

The event will see a 399 metre long robe paraded through the temple grounds and around the statue of Luang Pu Thuat.

The event is being held as part of a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Wat Huay Mongkol, Polkit Phuangvalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief Prachuap Khiri Khan Province announced.

The event will be held under the banner “Enhancing Your Heart with Faith” to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

Saturday’s activities are set to begin around 9:45am with Buddhist chanting, while the robe parade around the Luang Pu Thuat statue will begin at 10:45am. Food will then be distributed to monks at 11am.

The statue of Luang Pu Thuat at Huay Mongkol is the largest statue of its kind in the world.

Buddhists believe Luang Pu Thuat to be revered and is said to have performed miracles.

His movements throughout the southern Thai peninsula, particularly in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, represent a path of pilgrimage for many buddhists from the region.

comments