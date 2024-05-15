Nakhon Pathom-Chumphon double-track rail line to fully operational by year end

The Nakhon Pathom-Chumphon double-track rail line, which Hua Hin is part of, will be fully operational by the end of the year, officials have said.

Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Surapong Piyachote, visited Phetchaburi province to review the progress of the southern double-track railway project between Nakhon Pathom and Chumphon.

The double-track railway construction project between Nakhon Pathom and Chumphon is a major undertaking on the southern rail line, covering 420 kilometers with a budget of 33,982 million baht. On December 15, 2023, services commenced between Ban Khu Bua Station in Ratchaburi province and Saphli Station in Chumphon province, spanning 348 kilometers.

The second section of the southern line, between Prong Maduea Station and Ban Khu Bua, covers 50 kilometers, while the section between Saphli Station and north of Chumphon Station covers 12.80 kilometers.

These sections are currently under development. The civil works are nearly complete, and the signaling system is 58.489% finished.

The overall progress of the southern double-track railway project, divided into five contracts, is advancing steadily. It is expected that all projects will be completed within this year, with the system fully operational by the end of 2024, Mr. Surapong said.

The details are as follows:

Nakhon Pathom – Hua Hin, Contract 1 (Nakhon Pathom – Nong Pla Lai): 93 kilometers, budget of 8,198 million baht, 98.319% complete, delayed by 1.681%. Nakhon Pathom – Hua Hin, Contract 2 (Nong Pla Lai – Hua Hin): 76 kilometers, budget of 7,520 million baht, 99.313% complete, delayed by 0.687%. Hua Hin – Prachuap Khiri Khan: 84 kilometers, budget of 5,807 million baht, completed. Prachuap Khiri Khan – Chumphon, Contract 1 (Prachuap Khiri Khan – Bang Saphan Noi): 88 kilometers, budget of 6,465 million baht, 99.245% complete, delayed by 0.755%. Prachuap Khiri Khan – Chumphon, Contract 2 (Bang Saphan Noi – Chumphon): 79 kilometers, budget of 5,992 million baht, 99.425% complete, delayed by 0.575%.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has reported progress on the new Phetchaburi Railway Station, built to support the double-track railway project. The station began operations in December 2023, and passengers have found the services convenient and satisfactory. The station features comprehensive facilities, including elevators, escalators, stairways, fire escapes, restrooms, waiting rooms for monks, nursing rooms, luggage storage, ticket offices, railway staff offices, and spaces for the public and tourists. The station is set to be fully operational by July 2024.

“I have instructed the SRT to ensure that services for passengers and tourists at the station are maximized to promote tourism, making it easier for people to travel to attractions in Phetchaburi province,” said the Deputy Minister.

