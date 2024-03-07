New bridge project in Cha-am aims to enhance safety and boost local economy

The Department of Rural Roads is gearing up to start construction on a bridge spanning the railway at the intersection of Road No. Pho.1001 in Cha-am.

The construction will begin this April, with an anticipated completion date in 2025. The project has a budget of 82.8 million baht.

The initiative seeks to enhance safety by reducing accidents, facilitate the transport of agricultural goods, and boost tourism.

The project involves building a bridge over the railway at the juncture of rural Road No. Pho.1001 and highway No. ThLo.4-Ban Thung Kham in the Cha-am.

The bridge will be constructed from reinforced concrete, measuring 359 meters in length and 12 meters in width.

It will feature two lanes to accommodate traffic in both directions, with each lane being 3.5 meters wide and flanked by 2.5-meter-wide shoulders. Additionally, the project includes laying an asphalt concrete road to connect to the bridge, stretching 341 meters. The construction will span from kilometer 0+000 to kilometer 0+700, covering a total length of 700 meters.

Images: กรมทางหลวงชนบท กระทรวงคมนาคม

