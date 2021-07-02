New COVID-19 cluster found in Prachuap Khiri Khan – 29 infections linked to funeral

A new COVID-19 cluster has been found in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Mueang District.

Health officials have said they traced and tested 100 people deemed to be high risk and found that 29 people were infected with COVID-19, three of whom are district officials.

The cases can be traced back to a funeral ceremony held in Ao Noi district on June 19.

Despite complaints to the contrary from concerned locals, officials said the funeral did not breach any regulations as less than 50 people attended.

Officials said they have stepped up cleaning and disinfecting venues where those infected had attended.

Those infected are being treated at Prachuap Hospital.

Officials also said they would continue to monitor the cluster and if cases rise, they will consider using the Prachuap Sam Ao Hotel as a temporary quarantine facility.

