New drone video offers bird’s eye view of ongoing construction of new dual track train line in Hua Hin

Mike’s Tropical Tech YouTube channel has released the latest drone video in its fascinating series that documents the construction progress of the new dual track train line in Hua Hin.

The video provides a unique perspective of the construction site and offers an insight into the progress being made on this significant infrastructure project.

The dual-track train line is set to revolutionize the transportation system in Hua Hin and will significantly reduce journey time between Hua Hin, southern Thailand and Bangkok.

The construction of the train line is expected to increase transportation efficiency, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance connectivity within the region.

The new train line is also expected to be a significant boost to the local economy, with more tourists and commuters using the train to travel in and out of Hua Hin.

Mike’s latest video captures the immense size and scope of the project, showcasing the progress of the train line’s construction from different angles.

Mike’s drone flies over the entire length of the train line through central Hua Hin, giving viewers a bird’s eye view of the construction process.

The video also shows the continuing progress of Hua Hin railway station, while some of the level crossings and overpasses that have been constructed as part of the project now appear to be complete.

Mike’s drone also flies over the busy Pae Mai market and the new disco located on Soi 94.

While the video shows ongoing progress of the construction, the new line was expected to be in operation by now.

Last year, the State Railway of Thailand said the new dual track train line would be completed by 2023.

However, it is understood that the line will be completed by the end of this year.

The line which includes Hua Hin forms part of the route which connects Nakhon Pathom with Chumphon and is divided into three sections: Nakhon Pathom – Hua Hin (169km), Hua Hin – Prachuap Khiri Khan (76km) and Prachuap Khiri Khan – Chumphon (167km).

According to Anucha Burapachaisri, the government spokesman and deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, the new track will cut the travel time between Hua Hin and Bangkok to around 2.5 hours.

All images: Mike’s Tropical Tech

