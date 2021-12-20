New electric vehicle charging station opens at Market Village Hua Hin

Electric vehicle owners in Hua Hin now have a handy new location for rapid charging – Market Village Hua Hin.

EleX by EGAT charging station is located in the outside car park and has been installed at Market Village as part of a collaboration between the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), HomePro and BMW.

This station is equipped with a Fast Charger and a Normal Charger, 125 kW and 22 kW, 1 machine, 3 outlets, and can support charging two automobiles at the same time. It is available to the general public and visitors to Market Village Hua Hin shopping mall.

Users need to have installed the EleXA app to charge and pay for the service.

The charging station is the 18th installed in Thailand by EGAT and is part of Thailand’s drive towards carbon neutrality.

Other EGAT charging stations can be found at 4 HomePro branches: Ekamai-Ramintra, Rama 3, Rama 9, and Charansanitwong.

There are also charging stations at other Market Village Shopping Centers: Market Village Shopping Center Suvarnabhumi, Market Village Shopping Center Rangsit Klong 4, and Market Village Hua Hin Shopping Center.

Thailand has some pretty bold plans regarding electric vehicles and new charging stations are being installed at locations throughout the country all the time.

There are already at least seven charging stations in Hua Hin.

And for people who need to travel between Hua Hin and Bangkok, a charging station operated by EV Anywhere has recently been installed at the Porto Chino shopping mall.

