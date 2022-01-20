New French consular agency office opens in Hua Hin

Good news for French expats living in Hua Hin.

A new consular agency office has opened on Soi 112.

The French Ambassador to Thailand Thierry Mathou officially opened the office on Tuesday (Jan 18).

Stéphane Rousseau has been appointed to the position of Honorary Consul of Hua Hin.

The opening of the office means that French nationals living in Hua Hin will no longer need to travel to Bangkok to access some of the services offered by the French Embassy.

More information is available on its website: https://agenceconsulairehuahin.fr/

