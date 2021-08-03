New Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan appointed, starts role Oct 1

Thailand’s Cabinet announced on Tuesday (Aug 3) the appointment of a new Governor for Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Dr. Sathien Charoenruen, an Inspector General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will assume the position of Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Dr. Sathien is expected to formally take over the role from October 1.

Outgoing Governor Punlop Singhaseni will retire at the end of September, it was announced.

Appointed direct by the Cabinet, typically provincial governors are in office for a period of no more than two years.

Dr. Sathien’s appointment was one 28 similar appointments announced by the Thai Cabinet on Tuesday.

Perhaps the most notable of the new appointments was that of Mr. Narongsak Osotthanakorn, who was previously the Governor of Chiang Rai province during the time when 12 boys and their football coach were rescued after spending more than two weeks trapped inside the Tham Luang Cave network.

Mr. Narongsak will move from his current role of Governor or Lampang to Pathum Thani from October 1.

