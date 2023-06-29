New holistic getaways for him & her at Chiva-som Hua Hin

Pioneering and transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som Hua Hin offers newly curated wellness retreats tailored specifically for the male and female body and mind respectively. The two-night wellness getaways, Recharge for Men and Revitalise for Women, are available exclusively for residents of Thailand (including expatriates) from now until 31st October 2023.

A healthy mind and body are the foundation for a happy life. Drawing on its unique, holistic approach to wellness that is highly customised, and backed by some of the most extensive wellness facilities and experienced practitioners in the world, Chiva-Som Hua Hin has created highly targeted mini-retreats designed with specifically male or female needs in mind.

Recharge for Men

Designed exclusively for men, this programme offers recharging of body, mind and spirit, with the following select sessions of exercise, recovery and counselling designed for maximum effect:

Functional insight training : a combination of multi-planar, multi-joint movements which work several muscle groups at once, boosting energy immediately while improving coordination and control.

Neurac method , a series of physiotherapy exercises performed while suspended in the air to restore natural and pain-free movement patterns, treating the actual causes of a particular issue and not just the symptoms.

Mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR): this meditation technique is used to relieve a variety of conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress and chronic pain, and to improve concentration and quality of sleep for overall wellbeing.



Revitalise for Women

Women often shoulder the weight of the world, and taking the time to focus solely on themselves will also benefit their loved ones who may rely on them. The following sessions of gentle movement, enriching nourishment and therapeutic relaxation recharge the female vital forces:

GYROTONIC®: a holistic approach to movement that draws on yoga, tai chi and dance to stretch, strengthen, stimulate the nervous system, increase range of motion and correct posture all in one.

Moxibustion therapy: traditional Chinese medicine that involves the burning of moxa, or dried mugwort, to revitalise the qi. It is also useful for menstrual cramps, gynaecological and obstetrical conditions, including breech presentation in late-term pregnancy.

Deep cleaning back treatment : a relaxing yet therapeutic treatment, with body brushing and exfoliation to stimulate circulation and cell renewal, and to decongest and purify the skin.

Both wellness getaways include two nights’ accommodation, three wellness meals per day, an individualised health and wellness consultation, a physical analysis, and daily fitness and leisure activities.

Prices start from THB 49,000++ per person or THB 78,000++ per couple for two nights, available from now until 31st October 2023. This offer is applicable to new bookings only, which must be prepaid in advance. Cancellations and date changes made less than 48 hours prior to arrival will incur a charge of 100% of the total booking. All other Chiva-Som terms and conditions apply.

For more information about Chiva-Som Hua Hin or reservations,

please visit www.chivasom.com, email the reservations team at reservations@chivasom.com,

call +66 32 536 536 or WhatsApp +66 82 796 7689.

comments