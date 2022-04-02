New Hop-on, Hop-off bus service launched in Hua Hin

As seen in Paris, London, New York, San Francisco, Rome, Barcelona, Madrid and now Hua Hin.

Red Hop-on, Hop-off buses will become a familiar sight on the streets of Hua Hin following the launch of a new service from today (April 2).

The service, which is set to benefit both tourists and locals, offers unlimited weekend travel for just 300 baht.

The bus travels the length of Hua Hin, stopping at key locations along the way.

Passengers can alight and board the bus from any stop off points using a single ticket.

They will have the freedom to plan their itinerary and use the service as they see fit.

The service operates from 9am with the last stop at 11.32pm, with scheduled hourly stops at each location.

Some of the locations the service stops at includes Hua Hin Airport, the Clock Tower, Cicada Market, Banyan Residences, Market Village and BluPort.

The launch of the service has been made possible because the Hop-on, Hop-off tour company is an official partner of the Phoenix-Plan, which is behind the upgrade to Hua Hin airport.

The Phoenix-Plan is a partnership between the airport and the town and encompasses duty free, loyalty, VIP services and much more.

The service is also supported by WE 💛 HUAHIN which is an initiative by the Banyan Thailand, Hua Hin.

