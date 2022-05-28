The dual track train line, which will herald a new era of rail travel between Bangkok, Hua Hin and the south of Thailand is on track for completion.

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has said the construction of the Southern Line, which will connect Nakhon Pathom with Chumphon over a distance of 421 kilometers, is now 92 percent complete.

In Hua Hin, arguably the most visible part of the project concerns the construction of the new train station which will accommodate the dual track train line.

The new train is located next to Hua Hin’s existing and iconic train station and will maintain much of the design elements of the original station, which is set to be transformed into a museum once the new station is open.

Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE

The new station retains the Victorian inspired architecture and colour scheme of the original station.

The new Hua Hin train station will form part of the 4km elevated, which starts close to Soi 68 and continues towards Soi 102, heading south out of Hua Hin.

The elevated train line will coexist alongside the original track, which will remain in place for freight trains or charter convoys used on special occasions.

According to the Department of Rail Transport the new Hua Hin train station will be the first elevated train station in Thailand to also include a walkway and pedestrian area underneath.

Currently, construction of the new train station is 80 percent complete and is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

The new station is set to continue Hua Hin’s rich history of being at the forefront of train travel in Thailand.

Hua Hin’s original train station is one of the oldest and most iconic train stations in the country.

Built in 1910 and then rebuilt in 1926, its unique architecture makes it instantly recognisable.

The station and the adjacent Phra Mongkut Klao Pavilion are tourist attractions in their own right.

comments