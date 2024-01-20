New initiative aims to boost tourism in Ban Thung Noi, Kuiburi

Officials have launched a new initiative aimed at boosting tourism in the picturesque Ban Thung Noi, located in Kuiburi.

The project, titled “Creative Tourism, Preserving Identity, Sustainable Fishing,” aims to celebrate the unique character of the local fishing community, while highlighting environmental conservation and increasing income for local residents.

The announcement was made on January 19, 2024, at the multipurpose hall of Ban Thung Noi, by several key officials, including Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Ms. Patcharasri Sombatthawipun, Director of Tourism and Sports of the province. They were joined by Mr. Acharawant Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s local office, and other notable figures.

The project falls under the National Tourism Development Plan, Phase 3 (2023-2027), and involves a collaboration between various governmental and local organizations. It is designed to highlight the area’s rich cultural heritage, focusing on the community’s expertise in seafood cuisine, and to promote practices that help conserve marine natural resources.

As part of the project, Ban Thung Noi Beach will play host to a range of activities starting January 26, 2024, including an environmentally-friendly beach clean-up and the release of horse crabs and mud crabs back into the sea.

In addition to environmental efforts, the program will include sports competitions like beach volleyball, football, and Sepak Takraw, starting from 13:00 on January 26-27, 2024.

Mr. Piyada Tesyayam, President of the Ban Thung Noi Small Scale Fishers Association, highlighted the transformative impact of tourism on the community. The previous year’s event garnered a positive response, significantly boosting local income, with some vendors earning up to 10,000 baht per day. The success of these initiatives has also positively affected local hospitality businesses, hinting at a bright future for the community’s economic prospects.

Ban Thung Noi, a charming small-scale fishing village in the Kui Buri District, is not only known for its beautiful beaches but also as a gateway to other attractions like Tham Lot and Tham Klon caves, Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, and the Khao Daeng Viewpoint. Tourists visiting the area can indulge in a variety of seafood delicacies sourced from sustainable fishing practices, highlighting the community’s dedication to preserving their natural heritage while welcoming visitors to experience their unique lifestyle.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/kP72wQg9vVhFuwX3A

