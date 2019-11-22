New Land and Building Tax Act, B.E. 2562

About two weeks ago, Hua Hin Municipality opened a training program regarding Land and Building Tax under the new Land Tax Act and Building Tax Act 2019; this is to inform the general public the changes in land tax rates and the new procedure when lodging tax payments. In this regard, Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Hua Hin Mayor, presided over the opening ceremony at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakos in Wang Klai Kangwon Campus.

Mr. Jumpon Samuthornwinitpun, Head of Income Development Division Department of Local Administration Expert was the speaker, lecturing on the purpose of tax payments and the obligation of every taxpayer in relation to the new Land and Building Tax Act 2019. The training was attended by more than 500 land and building owners who had the duty to lodge their new yearly tax.

By Hua Hin Today

