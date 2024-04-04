New luxury yacht service connects Hua Hin and Bangkok and tours Gulf of Thailand

A new yacht service is set to revolutionize luxury travel to and from Hua Hin and throughout the Gulf of Thailand

M Yacht Hua Hin has announced the launch of a new luxury yacht service, promising unparalleled yachting experiences in the Gulf of Thailand.

The first luxury yacht charter in Hua Hin, the service offers voyages along the region’s most scenic routes, as well as transfers between Hua Hin and Bangkok.

The new service aligns with Thailand’s vision to bolster Hua Hin’s appeal to both local and international tourists, introducing a new level of maritime adventure that the region has yet to see.

A division of the Hua Hin MM Group, which has operated in the luxury property market segment for over eight years through high-end projects like InterContinental Residences and The Standard Residences, M Yacht Hua Hin aims to fulfill the demands of high end travellers with its exceptional services.

The yacht itself is the Nimbus T11, designed and engineered in Sweden and is a vessel which is known for its safety, luxury, and performance.

The 40-foot yacht can reach speeds of up to 90 km/h and is equipped to host up to 12 guests. It features ample lounging areas, multiple refrigerators, a kitchen, air-conditioned cabins and other modern amenities.

M Yacht Hua Hin specializes in providing unique sea voyages along Hua Hin’s scenic routes.

“Our goal is to discover those secluded coves and calm waters that can become your own corner of paradise,” a spokesperson for the company told Hua Hin Today.

“We offer a variety of sailing formats: quiet morning sunrise cruises, dynamic afternoon cruises filled with water activities, and evening cruises that will give you the opportunity to enjoy the sunset in privacy and tranquility”.

In addition the service offers transfers between Bangkok and Hua Hin, allowing passengers to depart in one of the capital’s most prominent locations.

“We are also developing Bangkok – Hua Hin transfers, you can literally now go to Bangkok by water, park next to IconSiam, enjoy shopping and the megapolis vibe and return back to calm Hua Hin.”

Tours to the islands off Pattaya are also in the offering.

M Yacht Hua Hin also offers tailored trips designed to cater to the individual preferences of its clientele. Whether it’s a specific itinerary, choice of onboard activities, or the voyage duration, the company ensures a bespoke sailing adventure for every guest.

Safety and responsibility are paramount for M Yacht Hua Hin, which has adopted comprehensive measures to ensure the well-being of its passengers.

The selection of the Nimbus T11 for its fleet underlines the company’s commitment to safety, drawing on Sweden’s renowned standards in this field. The yacht is captained and crewed by professionals with extensive experience and expertise in marine navigation and hospitality, ensuring a safe and memorable journey for all guests.

“We didn’t just find our captain and steward; we carefully chose them to ensure they bring more than just experience to your journey,” the spokesperson told Hua Hin Today.

“Our captain, specially selected for his prior experience with similar high-end vessels, knows the Hua Hin waters like the back of his hand. This isn’t by accident—it’s by design, to guarantee your safety and enjoyment.”

Beyond the immediate luxury experience, M Yacht Hua Hin aims to contribute significantly to the local economy and tourism sector, attracting a new demographic of travelers to the region and creating employment opportunities.

The service’s introduction is anticipated to spur economic growth and reinforce Hua Hin’s status as a premier destination for luxury travelers.

M Yacht Hua Hin has formed partnerships with various establishments and tourism operators in Hua Hin. These collaborations are designed to offer passengers a cohesive and comprehensive luxury experience. The goal is to offer clients a seamless transition from land to sea, enhancing their overall stay in Hua Hin.

In addition, M Yacht Hua Hin is open to cooperation and collaboration from businesses in all industries, including the hotel, restaurant, and cafe sector, to enhance the luxury experience for its guests.

Looking ahead, the company has ambitions for expansion, with plans to broaden its fleet and introduce new routes and services. These developments are expected to further elevate the maritime leisure sector in Hua Hin.

The launch of M Yacht Hua Hin’s service marks a milestone in luxury travel in the Gulf of Thailand, offering both local and international tourists an unprecedented opportunity to explore the beauty of Hua Hin’s coastal waters in unmatched style and comfort.

For more information visit: https://myachthuahin.com/

