New Pet Crematorium in Hua Hin

Wat Khao Yai Arun-Bunyarat (Khao Yai Temple) has built a new pet’s crematorium (especially for dogs and cats). Monks will be performing a small praying ceremony before cremating the deceased pet animals – all free of charge.

This is convenient and practical for pet owners worrying how and where to bury their adored animals when they die. Last month, a number of pet owners brought in their deceased pet animals to Khao Yai Temple for cremation. The monks performed religious rituals, requiem and pour holy water so as to send the spirits of their pets to the next life peacefully (according to their beliefs).

The crematorium was built especially for dogs and cats – similar to the normal crematoriums except that it’s smaller. The first and only pet crematorium in Hua Hin, pet owners from nearby can bring in their deceased pets for rituals and cremation. Bones and ashes will be collected after the cremation, and handed to the owner for burial at home or scattered in the river or sea, depending on the owner’s wish.

Pet owners can donate cash to the temple to cover the expenses of charcoal, water, electricity, and fuel being used during the cremation. Phra Phichit Chanthasaro, assistant abbot of the temple said that a few years ago, people asked whether the temple could help them with the rituals and ceremony to cremate their deceased pet dogs and cats. The temple built a small crematorium made of simple materials using firewood for cremation, but it did not last that long.

One day, Dr. Chinnawet Sarasas, a prominent businessman (also a pet lover) who visits the temple regularly saw the condition of the old pet crematorium. He offered to build a new one for the temple with proper metal sheets for roofing, marble floorings, steel doors and an exhaust system for the smoke.

Dr. Chinnawet has donated 400,000 Baht for the construction of the new pet crematorium which was completed in September.

Unfortunately, after the new crematorium was built, Dr. Chinnawet’s dog passed away unexpectedly. Needless to say, his pet dog was the first to be cremated at Khao Yai Temple. Phra Phichit goes on to say that the crematory was named: “Best Friend’s Pavilion” on behalf of Dr. Chinnawet, who wants it to be the last resting place for pet animals. Phra Somchai Ajaro, the temple’s caretaker, says it usually takes 1-2 hours for the cremation depending on the size of the deceased pet animal.

Since the completion of the crematorium, more than a hundred pet dogs were cremated. Mr. Whou Puoekpo, a 73-year-old villager said building a crematory for pets at Khao Yai Temple is a good and practical idea because at present there are too many pets in Hua Hin and nearby areas including stray dogs. Animals and pets suffering from terminal diseases or being run over by vehicles accidentally can now have their proper resting place when they die.

Source: Hua Hin Today

