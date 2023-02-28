New Phetchaburi Immigration office in Cha-am to open March 20

Phetchaburi Immigration is set to move from its current location in Tha Yang to a new location in Cha-am.

The new office is expected to open on March 20, 2023, and is part of the agency’s efforts to improve its services and provide better facilities to the public.

The new Phetchaburi Immigration office in Cha-am will be located in Khao Yai sub district, close to the Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park.

The new building is spacious and modern than the current location, with improved facilities for the public and staff.

The move may cause some minor disruption to services for a short period, as the agency relocates its staff and equipment to the new location.

However, the agency has assured the public that it will do its best to minimize any inconvenience and ensure a smooth transition.

The move to the new location is expected to improve the efficiency and speed of these services, as the new building will be better equipped to handle the growing number of applications and enquiries received by the agency.

The public is advised to check the agency’s Facebook page or contact the office directly for any updates on the move and its impact on services.

Anyone who needs to visit Phetchaburi Immigration are reminded that appointments can be made online.

📍 : https://maps.app.goo.gl/YVeKXR9vUYXnGfmA7?g_st=ic

