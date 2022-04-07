New promotion offers expats and tourists discounts at hotels, restaurants and more

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a new promotional campaign aimed at foreign tourists and expats.

The ‘Experience Amazing New Chapters’ campaign will offer expats and tourists special packages and discounted rates at hotels, restaurants and spas, as well as on tours and activities.

The deals are on offer at all of Thailand’s key tourist destinations, including Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang-nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai

As well as discounted rates and deals, those participating in the campaign can also enter to win 100,000 baht worth of accommodation at a luxury resort in Thailand.

The ‘Experience Amazing New Chapters’ campaign will run until August 2022.

The campaign is being run in partnership with the Tourism Council of Thailand, tourism associations and Advanced Info Service (AIS) and includes SHA Plus-certified and SHA Extra Plus-certified venues.

According to the campaign website, there are a number of local restaurants in Hua Hin and elsewhere in the province that have joined the campaign to offer discounts to customers.

Some of the local restaurants offering special discounts for expats include Coco 51, L’Occitan Restaurant, Vana Nava Sky & Plamong Restaurant and Hua Hin Kitchen.

The Experience Amazing New Chapters website can be found at: https://experienceamazing.tourismthailand.org/index

