New Saudi backed Asian golf series to begin with $1.5 million event at Black Mountain Golf Club

A new international golf series backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and fronted by Greg Norman will debut at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin.

The International Series will begin with ‘The International Series Thailand’ which will be held at Black Mountain from March 3-6 and which will offer $1.5 million in prize money.

The International Series Thailand will be the first of 10 events which will be held as part of the series, which will also include visits to Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

In addition, the series will include a tournament in England from June 9-12, the week before the US Open and clashing with the DP World Tour’s Scandinavian Mixed event.

The announcement regarding the launch of the series was made by former world number 1 Greg Norman in his role as chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, the company formed to run Saudi Arabia’s expanding golf empire backed by $300m from the government’s Private Investment Fund.

“We are setting the Asian Tour up as a powerful new force on the world golf stage,” said Norman.

“In my 40 years as a professional golfer, I’ve seen many parts of the world that have benefited tremendously from golf and its growth and development.

“We now have the opportunity to do that in the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East with this incredible investment platform. Everyone benefits – professional players, amateurs, grassroots golf, fans, economies, communities, stakeholders. I’ve never been so optimistic about the future of the sport.”

“We are on the threshold of a new era for Asian golf,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour.

“The International Series is a new upper-tier of elite events, the likes of which the region has not seen before, that will mark the start of a phenomenal period of growth for the Asian Tour. It also signifies the beginning of our relationship with our new strategic partner LIV Golf Investments and its CEO Greg Norman.”

“Importantly, The International Series will add to the Asian Tour’s backbone of established events to comprise a 25-event season, expected to represent a record-breaking combined prize-fund. Each of the 10 events will be broadcast live across the globe, with plans to attract an international field of headline talent.”

The launch of The International Series has been seen as the most significant development in the history of Asian golf.

comments