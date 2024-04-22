New tiger discovered at Kaeng Krachan National Park near Hua Hin

Kaeng Krachan National Park has reported the discovery of a new Indochinese tiger, indicating a hopeful increase in the population due to successful conservation efforts.

The tiger, identified as “KKT-006M,” was first recorded in the upstream area of the Phetchaburi River.

The exciting find was part of a larger wildlife monitoring operation conducted from April 4-7, as disclosed by Mr. Mongkol Chaiyaphakdee, the head of Kaeng Krachan National Park. This operation, in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Thailand, involved setting up camera traps and tracking wildlife movements in the region. During this period, the cameras captured images and videos of two previously known Indochinese tigers, “KKT-002M” and “KKT-004.”

However, a closer inspection of stripe patterns in photos taken on March 24, March 31, and April 1 revealed a previously unrecorded male tiger. The images, which depict the tiger actively playing in the water at the Sub Chum Hed area of the park, confirm the presence of a new tiger, now cataloged as “KKT-006M.”

This recent discovery suggests that the tiger population in the park could be stabilizing or growing due to the abundance of prey such as barking deer, sambar deer, gaur, and wild boar. This is a significant indicator of the park’s ongoing success in wildlife conservation and habitat management.

Currently, the park is home to six known Indochinese tigers. This includes two males, two females, and two tigers whose gender has not yet been determined. Among them are notable individuals such as the “Yaya Tiger” (KKT-001F), first documented in 2013, and the “Nadech Tiger” (KKT-002M), observed since 2019.

All images: กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

