New traffic island and lights approved near Hua Hin School

Hua Hin’s community leaders have agreed to construct a new traffic island complete with lighting near Hua Hin School.

The decision, taken in a community meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor Ms. Pailin Kongpan, aims to improve road safety in the area.

The meeting, held on November 28, 2023, at Wiriya Samit Meeting Hall in Hua Hin School, brought together various stakeholders, including Ms. Busaba Choksucharit, Deputy Mayor, members of the Municipal Council, Mr. Jeerawat Pramani, Municipal Clerk, and Mr. Veerasit Meesar, Head of the Hua Hin Highway Division. Also present were Police Lieutenant Colonel Wirachai Chainapang, Deputy Traffic Police at Hua Hin Police Station, and Mr. Boonkert Artanishakorn, President of the Sa Wang Hua Hin Thammasat Foundation, among others.

This initiative follows a comprehensive review by the Road Safety Operations Center Committee of the Hua Hin Municipality, which identified several high-risk and dangerous points in the city. The proposed solution, creating a central island with lighting stretching from Arc Phra Chan to Rongmai Tripana and installing traffic signals in front of Hua Hin School, aims to mitigate these risks effectively.

The move is set to improve the flow of traffic and improve road safety from Hua Hin School to the turning for the canal road.

During the meeting, local residents and stakeholders were invited to voice their opinions on the proposed safety measures.

The next phase involves coordination between the committee, the Highway Department, and other relevant agencies to commence the construction of the traffic island and the installation of traffic lights.

