New Year holiday brings crowds to Hua Hin

The crowds returned to Hua Hin this weekend as domestic tourists visited in large numbers to celebrate the New Year.

Thai language media reported that scores of people visited Huay Mongkol Temple to make merit and pay respects for the New Year.

Meanwhile, at Hua Hin beach, many Thai and foreign tourists could be seen swimming in the sea, horse riding and eating seafood from the beachside restaurants.

Officers from Hua Hin police and municipal staff were on hand to ensure safety and control in accordance with COVID-19 prevention measures.

Domestic tourists opted for Hua Hin despite concerns over the COVID-19 situation and the discovery of the omicron variant of the virus.

The planned New Years Eve celebration, which included numerous firework displays across Hua Hin, occurred without incident and with COVID-19 protocols followed.

Previously, tourism officials had said that they expected hotels in Hua Hin to be at 90 percent occupancy between Dec 27 and Jan 4, and fully booked on New Years Eve.

Hua Hin and Cha Am benefited from many Thais choosing to travel domestically rather than overseas for New Year.

In addition, Thai tourists were also able to use the government’s We Travel Together subsidy scheme to get discounts on room rates and dining at restaurants.

