New zoning areas for water sports set for Hua Hin beach

Hua Hin’s Mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, presided over a meeting with local water sports operators as part of plans to enhance tourist safety and regulate water sports activities on Hua Hin beach.

The meeting, which took place at the Pool Suk Room in the Hua Hin Municipality Office on January 18, was also attended by Deputy Mayor Mr. Atichart Chaisri, representatives from various local and provincial agencies, including the Hua Hin District Office, Provincial Police, Pranburi Marine Police, and the Hua Hin Tourist Police.

The primary objective of the meeting was to communicate the latest regulations and legal requirements essential for conducting water sports activities, focusing on ensuring the safety of tourists and participants.

Key issues addressed included the establishment of designated areas for setting up water sports signs and equipment, strict demarcation of zones for different activities, mandatory registration for all water sports operators, and regular inspections of water sports equipment.

An outcome of the meeting was the decision to introduce specific zones for kitesurfing. To minimize the risk of accidents, these zones will be limited to four individuals at any given time. This move is expected to provide a safer and more controlled environment for both enthusiasts and beginners of the sport.

In addition to zoning, the meeting emphasized the importance of adhering to weather warnings from the Meteorological Department. Operators are now required to closely monitor these announcements, especially during the monsoon season. In conditions of strong winds and turbulent waves, red flags must be planted at the beach as a warning signal, prohibiting entry into the water. This measure is a part of an effort to prevent water-related accidents and ensure the safety of beachgoers.

