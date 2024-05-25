Newly launched Ezy Airlines eyes Hua Hin flights to Hat Yai, Phuket and Suvarnabhumi

Ezy Airlines has announced its ambitious plans to expand air travel to and from Hua Hin and across southern Thailand.

The airline held a press conference on May 24 at the Colonial Hall, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, to unveil its first aircraft and outline its vision for enhancing connectivity in the region.

The event marked a significant milestone for the airline, which aims to begin operations in the third quarter of 2025.

The new airline plans to operate routes from Hua Hin to key southern cities, including Hat Yai, to support tourism growth and promote sustainable economic development.

In addition to Hat Yai, the airline has future plans to operate flights between Hua Hin, Phuket and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The introduction of Ezy Airlines’ services would provide a much needed boost to the region’s connectivity, reducing travel times and increasing convenience for both tourists and business travelers.

Boosting connectivity in Southern Thailand

General Supakorn Sanguanchartsornkrain, Chief Advisor of Ezy Airlines, emphasized the airline’s commitment to transforming travel in the southern region.

“Ezy Airlines is ready to provide regular flights as well as charter services. With the vision of being a ‘short-haul airline connecting the south within 60 minutes,’ the airline is committed to enhancing the quality of life by transforming travel in the southern region, reducing travel time, and increasing convenience for inter-provincial journeys,” said General Supakorn.

Ezy Airlines will use the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan Ex, a 12-seat aircraft, for both scheduled and charter flights, with Hat Yai International Airport serving as the central hub. Destinations include Betong, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phuket, and Krabi. The airline’s goal is to reduce inter-provincial travel time to no more than 60 minutes, offering a faster and more comfortable alternative to the long and winding road and rail routes that currently dominate travel in the region.

Inter-provincial travel less than 60 minutes

“Travel in the southern region typically involves cars and trains over a total distance of more than 1,300 kilometers, which is a long and winding route with year-round rainfall, resulting in long travel times,” explained General Supakorn. “Ezy Airlines sees an opportunity to address the travel needs of locals, tourists, and business people who wish to reduce inter-provincial travel time to no more than 60 minutes, enhancing comfort and speed for everyone. The new market (Blue Ocean) opportunity will create value for the company, business people, and local residents, leading to new business opportunities.”

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports predicts that over 23 million tourists will visit the southern region in 2024. Currently, approximately 300,000 passengers travel by air annually, with only 30,000 flights available, representing just 1% of the demand. Ezy Airlines aims to meet this growing demand, which is driven by tourists, business people, and investors, all of whom are crucial to the region’s economic growth.

During the press conference, a panel discussion was held on the topic of “Business Concepts, Expertise, Airline Business Plans, Opportunities, and the Feasibility of Opening Hua Hin Routes.” Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha-Am Tourism Business Association, presented an overview of tourism readiness and promotional plans for Hua Hin tourism. She also engaged in discussions on business opportunities with the media and other stakeholders.

Mr. Thani Tharapak, Managing Director of M Landarch Co., Ltd., highlighted the company’s recognition of the economic potential in the southern region and the ongoing travel demand between various cities. “The aviation services within this region remain insufficient and do not cover all areas. Therefore, the company has decided to invest in the Ezy Airlines business, using Hat Yai Airport as its hub,” said Mr. Thani.

Future expansion plans

General Supakorn outlined Ezy Airlines’ business plan for 2024 and beyond, which includes training pilots and captains using the Cessna C208 B Grand Caravan aircraft. The airline will offer short-haul and charter flights on four primary routes: Hat Yai to Surat Thani, Hat Yai to Nakhon Si Thammarat, Hat Yai to Betong, and Hat Yai to Narathiwat.

Additionally, Ezy Airlines plans to seek partnerships with local entrepreneurs, tourism operators, hotels, and hospitals to explore new product and service opportunities. The marketing strategy will include special packages created in collaboration with tourism operators, hotels, car rental businesses, ferry services, and local businesses to provide seamless and valuable travel experiences for customers.

The company is also studying the feasibility of Phase 2, which includes opening flight routes from Hat Yai to Hua Hin, Hua Hin to Suvarnabhumi, Hua Hin to Surat Thani, and Hua Hin to Phuket.

Over the next three to five years, Ezy Airlines aims to expand its coverage to other regions of Thailand and potentially connect with neighboring countries, such as Malaysia and Indonesia, to offer new travel options for passengers.

Ezy Airlines future plans:

Phase 2

Hat Yai – Hua Hin

Hua Hin – Suvarnabhumi

Hua Hin – Surat Thani

Hua Hin – Phuket

Phase 3

Hua Hin – Suvarnabhumi

Suvarnabhumi – U-Tapao

U-Tapao – Nakhon Ratchasima

U-Tapao – Don Mueang Airport

