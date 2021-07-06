No money, no honey! Hua Hin bar workers rally against nightlife closure, demand vaccine

Bar workers, owners and local musicians took to the streets of Hua Hin on Tuesday (July 7) to protest against the ongoing shutdown of nighttime entertainment venues.

Those who joined the protest held placards which called on the authorities to speed up the vaccine rollout in Hua Hin, as well as demanding financial support from the government.

The protest comes as bars and pubs have been ordered closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But the closure, along with the lack of tourists, has meant that people working in the bar industry in Hua Hin, and across Thailand, have seen their income disappear, with bars and pubs having not been able to re-open for many months.

The protest in Hua Hin on Tuesday was filmed by popular local vlogger Jonny, who runs the Jonny There Is Something Happening YouTube channel.

Jonny spoke to several people who attended the protest, which started on Soi 80 and later continued along Soi 94.

The owner of Euro Bar on Soi 80 told Jonny that bar workers in Hua Hin should be given the vaccine and that the government should communicate better with the bar industry about the situation.

Jonny also spoke to popular local musician and owner of the Toro bar, Cartoon.

Cartoon said nobody in authority cares about bar businesses but bar owners still need to pay rent and pay staff.

“Everyone is suffering”, Cartoon said.

He explained that people have lost their houses and cars due to the ongoing closure.

At the time of writing, there is no news on when the authorities will allow bars and pubs to re-open, while restaurants can reopen they are prohibited from serving alcohol.

