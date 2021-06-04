No quarantine: Hua Hin and Cha Am included in plans to welcome vaccinated tourists from Oct 1

BANGKOK: (NNT): Thailand’s tourism and sports minister has stood up in parliament to pledge that foreign tourists will not need to quarantine when visiting Thailand from October 1st.

It applies to ten tourism provinces that in the past provided the bulk of revenue from tourists.

The minister was addressing lawmakers as part of the budget debate.

He talked about the “Phuket Sandbox” a trial non-quarantine project for foreign visitors to the southern Thai island.

This will start on July 1st and come after 70% of people on the island are vaccinated by the end of this month, said the minister.

In October comes the opening of the country under similar arrangements in a total of ten provinces.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is set to decide whether or not plans to welcome back foreign tourists will proceed as scheduled, when he heads a meeting of the economic committee set up to address the impact of the COVID-19 virus, today (June 4, 2021).

It will be the second meeting of 2021 and will focus on progress made under the various economic aid programs, implemented to help citizens and businesses, with Rao Chana and soft loan programs to support operations. It will also review the current circumstances to decide if policies should be altered.

