No testing, exams or training for driving lessons at the transport office during this period, all registration services available online

6 Jan, PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – Ms Pensri Nakbatin, head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Transport Office (Pranburi branch) joined effort with the Sawangmethi-Thammasathan Rescue Foundation Sam Roi Yot district in cleaning the surroundings of the transport office building and disinfecting the interior of the offices in bid to prevent the spread of Covid infections.

As there are many people visiting the Prachuap transport office on a daily basis, screening points have been set up at the entrance authorities have requested everyone to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, the transportation office announced that all training, exams, and driving lessons are temporarily suspended amid the Covid crisis, meaning, you can apply for a driving license without the need of taking the exams or driving tests.

Registration of vehicles, payment of road taxes, and extension of driving license can now be done at selected department stores and community centres.

Renewal, issuing and applying for replacement of a new driving license can also be done online at https://www.dlt-elearning.com

As for the Sawangmethi -Thammasathan Rescue Foundation, volunteers offer free sanitation and disinfection of local agencies and other public offices.

comments