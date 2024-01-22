Nong Plai Fah Crowned Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024

Nong Plai Fah has been crowned Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024 in an event held at The Square, Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall on Jan 21.

Nong Plai Fah, a 27-year-old Thai national and an accomplished paragliding athlete, outshone 11 other contestants in a keenly contested battle of beauty, intellect, and talent.

The event, which saw participants grace the stage in elegant evening gowns, drew a high-profile attendance, including Mr. Sinath Oeiam, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the TAT office in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The pageant, also attended by Mr. Atichai Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Police Colonel Kampnan Na Wichai, Chief of Hua Hin Police Station, Mrs. Wasana Srikanjana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association, and Mr. Phatiya Nimnoi, holder of the Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024 license.

Other notable figures such as “Uum” Tawiporn Pringjamras, 5th runner-up Miss Grand International 2023 and Miss Grand Thailand 2023, and actress “Punch” Jesita Aramkham also attended.

Following a rigorous three-hour showcase of talent and a challenging Q&A session, the competition was narrowed down to six finalists. Nong Plai Fah, full name Miss Plai Fah Thongdonphum, was unanimously chosen as the winner, earning a diamond tiara, trophy, sash, cash prize, and gift vouchers, collectively worth over 1 million baht.

The first runner-up was Miss Kwan Chonkan Chantapim, known as “Nong Nakwan,” followed by “Nong Mona,” Miss Vijitra Anek, as the second runner-up. The event also acknowledged three third-place winners and two fourth-place winners, each receiving cash prizes.

“Nong Plai Fah’s” journey doesn’t end here, as she is set to represent Prachuap Khiri Khan Province in the upcoming MISS GRAND THAILAND 2024: UNFORGETTABLE contest. The event, spanning from March 3rd to April 6th, 2024, will culminate in a grand finale at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, where contestants from across the country will vie for the title of the 12th Miss Grand Thailand.

