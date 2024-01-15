Nong Plai Fah crowned Miss Grand Sam Roi Yod 2024

Nong Plai Fah, 27, triumphed at the Miss Grand Sam Roi Yod 2024 pageant, securing the coveted title along with a diamond crown and a cash reward of 50,000 Baht.

The event took place on the evening of January 15, 2024 at the Im-Ook-Im-Jai Seafood & Cafe in Sam Roi Yod.

The final round of the competition saw eleven contestants vying for the title. The evening was attended by Mr. Damrong Makarachun, the Provincial Development Officer of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Mr. Phatiya Nimnoi, the rights holder of Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024. Dr. Sirikorn Nothim, the Director of Miss Grand Sam Roi Yod 2024 and manager of the hosting venue, along with several distinguished guests, oversaw the proceedings.

The event, which spanned over three hours, showcased various segments including presentations, question-and-answer sessions, and a display of evening gowns by the final six contestants. The jury, comprising 14 esteemed members, unanimously declared Ms. Plai Fah Thongdonphum as the winner.

The first runner-up was Ms. Phatranis Pattengkam, 23, who received a sash and 10,000 Baht. The second runner-up, Ms. Manasvi Taengplub, 17, who also clinched the Media’s Favorite title, was awarded a sash and 7,000 Baht. Additionally, three contestants were named third runner-ups, each receiving 3,000 Baht.

Mr. Damrong Makarachun, in his remarks, congratulated the winners and highlighted the pageant’s role in promoting the identity of Sam Roi Yod to both locals and tourists.

The excitement now builds towards the Miss Grand Prachuapkhirikhan 2024 final, scheduled for January 20, 2024, at the BluPort Shopping Center in Hua Hin. The winner of this event will receive a diamond crown valued at 200,000 Baht, along with other prizes, and will represent Prachuapkhirikhan Province in the MISS GRAND THAILAND 2024: UNFORGETTABLE competition. This contest will span from March 3 to April 6, 2024, concluding with the selection of the 12th MISS GRAND THAILAND at the SHOW DC Shopping Center in Bangkok.

