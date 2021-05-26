Re-elected Mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, revealed that he was delighted and extremely thankful to receive the trust and support of the people of Hua Hin to serve once again, a result the Election Commission is expected to confirm soon.

He explained that as soon as the confirmation comes from the EC he will throw himself into working to fulfil the policies he campaigned on and the issues that are important to peoples everyday lives. Foremost in his mind is the water supply issue that was consistently mentioned during campaigning, he pledges to make a 90% improvement during the next year.

Already tap water is deemed to be clean and flowing well, and importantly is much cheaper than many other areas. Mr Nopporn would very much like to thank everyone that trusted him and voted for him, however he was disappointed that five members of his selected team were not elected to serve with him, but he fully respected the result.

