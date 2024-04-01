Norwegian arrested for overstay in Cha Am as Phetchaburi Immigration tackles visa violations and illegal employment

As part of an operation carried out by Phetchaburi immigration, several individuals have been arrested under the campaign “X-Ray Risk Area/High-Risk Foreigners,” highlighting the authorities’ rigorous efforts to enforce immigration laws.

On March 27, 2024, at 1:40 PM, Phetchaburi Immigration Office, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Hattaporn Sewakorn, conducted an operation resulting in the arrest of a 62-year-old Norwegian man, identified only as Mr. John. The arrest was made in Cha-am District, specifically at the Pilla Room, Room No. 20, located at 52/3 Moo 2, Sam Phraya Sub-district.

Mr. John faces charges for overstaying his visa, formally accused of “being a foreigner who entered and remained in the Kingdom without permission.” This operation underscores the ongoing vigilance of the immigration authorities in monitoring and acting against foreign nationals staying illegally in the country.

Earlier in the month, on March 7, 2024, a separate operation by Phetchaburi Immigration’s Investigation and Suppression Unit arrested Ms. Narumon Ongkusiri, a 40-year-old Thai national from Chiang Mai Province, at Pee Pee & D Fruit Co., Ltd., located in Tha Yang District.

Ms. Ongkusiri is charged with “employing foreigners without work permits,” a violation of Section 9 and Section 102 of the Act on the Administration and Management of Alien Employment, and aiding and abetting such practices.

Furthermore, on March 28, 2024, at 11:10 AM, another Thai national, Mr. Warawut Raengsom, 31, from Yasothon Province, was arrested at a construction site in Chao Samran Beach, Mueang District. Mr. Raengsom was charged with “failing to report the residence of foreigners as required by Section 38.” This case brings attention to the responsibility of locals in reporting foreign nationals’ residences, an essential component of the country’s immigration control.

